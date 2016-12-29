A 39-year-old woman is dead after a driver ran her over in Brooklyn and kept going. Police were searching for the driver on Thursday morning. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 19 minutes ago)

What to Know Evedette Sanchez, 39, was struck and killed as she was walking in a crosswalk in East New York on Wednesday evening

Police say a dark-colored SUV driven by a man was taking a right turn when it struck her

The driver of the SUV took off, leaving Sanchez to die in the intersection

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 39-year-old woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening.

Evedette Sanchez died after she was hit by a dark-colored SUV as she crossed Louisiana Avenue at Flatlands Avenue in East New York.

Police said the driver of the SUV was trying to make a right turn onto Louisiana Avenue when the vehicle hit Sanchez as she was in the crosswalk. The driver, who police described as a man, took off, leaving her lying in the road with a head injury.

Paramedics rushed Sanchez to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said she lived about two miles away from the intersection where she was hit.

The SUV was last seen headed north on Louisiana Avenue, police said.