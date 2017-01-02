The NYPD is searching for a red Mustang that they say struck and killed a man in Queens over the weekend.

Bradley Thomas Jr. was pronounced dead after he was hit by the red Mustang near JFK Airport in South Jamaica early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the 52-year-old Queens man was trying to cross South Conduit Avenue, near Rockaway Boulevard, when he was struck. The vehicle drove off after hitting him.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the Mustang they are searching for. They said it has damage to its front passenger side and is missing a passenger side mirror.