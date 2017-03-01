Surveillance video shows a man attacking a woman as he robbed a medical supply store in Brooklyn, police say.

Police say they’ve arrested a homeless man following a violent robbery at a Brooklyn medical supply shop last week that was captured on surveillance video.

Shamrock Gamble, 55, was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrest comes less than a week after a robbery at the Belmont Medical & Surgical Supply store in Brownsville.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man with a handgun robbing two women at gunpoint last Friday afternoon.

Police said the man in the video punched, kicked and pistol-whipped a 28-year-old woman when she refused to give him money. Her 44-year-old coworker eventually handed the man $80 and he took off, police said.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, including a cut to her head.

It wasn’t immediately known if Gamble has an attorney.