Police Nab Suspect in Beating, Robbery at NYC Medical Supply Shop | NBC New York
    Surveillance video shows a man attacking a woman as he robbed a medical supply store in Brooklyn, police say.

    Police say they’ve arrested a homeless man following a violent robbery at a Brooklyn medical supply shop last week that was captured on surveillance video.

    Shamrock Gamble, 55, was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

    The arrest comes less than a week after a robbery at the Belmont Medical & Surgical Supply store in Brownsville.

    Surveillance video from the store shows a man with a handgun robbing two women at gunpoint last Friday afternoon.

    Police said the man in the video punched, kicked and pistol-whipped a 28-year-old woman when she refused to give him money. Her 44-year-old coworker eventually handed the man $80 and he took off, police said. 

    The 28-year-old woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, including a cut to her head.

    It wasn’t immediately known if Gamble has an attorney.

