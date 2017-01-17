Police are searching for the man they say fled police in New Jersey, sped through the Holland Tunnel and crashed into another car in SoHo. Authorities say he got out of his mangled car and took off into Manhattan on foot. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Police were searching for a man on the run Tuesday morning, hours after his vehicle fled police in New Jersey, sped through the Holland Tunnel and crashed into another car in SoHo, authorities said.

The two cars collided just minutes after a New Jersey State Trooper tried to stop a cream-colored BMW X5 for a moving violation in Newark. The BMW was traveling on I-78 at about 1:53 a.m. and sped away eastbound as a trooper followed with lights and sirens on, according to police.

The BMW dashed into the Holland Tunnel and the New Jersey trooper called off the pursuit.

It appears the vehicle crashed into a white Corvette near Broome and Greene streets shortly after exiting the tunnel in lower Manhattan around 2 a.m. The force of the crash sent the BMW flying into 470 Broome Street, where it slammed into the front of an art museum.

Police say the BMW struck a Corvette after leaving the Holland Tunnel. The 28-year-old driver of the Corvette suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.



The BMW was left mutilated — its front completely mangled and its hood wrapped around a pillar. The Corvette was down the street, its top sheared off.

Police said the driver of the BMW broke the windshield and fled the area after the crash. He was last seen running westbound on Broome Street towards Wooster Street.

A task force is being assembled to search for the driver, who is believed to be injured, police said.

The 28-year-old driver of the Corvette was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene just before 5 a.m. as a search for the man and an investigation into the crash continued.