Police shot and killed a man in Prospect Heights on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after another man was shot and killed by an officer in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

It's unclear what led police to open fire on the man just before 3:30 a.m. but he was shot at least once by an officer or officers and rushed to Brooklyn Hospital in cardiac arrest.

The man, who has not been identified, died at Brooklyn Hospital sometime before 4:30 a.m.

No officers were injured.

Police said this .38 caliber revolver was recovered on Atlantic Avenue.

Photo credit: NYPD

Police said a .38 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene.

Atlantic Avenue was shut down from Washington to Franklin streets as police continued to investigate before dawn. Investigators put down several evidence markers, indicating that multiple shots were fired.

The police-involved shooting comes after an NYPD officer shot and killed a 63-year-old man holding a knife in Canarsie Tuesday night.