Police Investigate ‘ISIS’ Graffiti in Upper Manhattan Subway Station | NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Powerful Nor'easter
NBC_OTS_NY

Police Investigate ‘ISIS’ Graffiti in Upper Manhattan Subway Station

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are investigating graffiti that says “ISIS” in an Upper Manhattan subway station.

    The NYPD confirmed that it is aware of the graffiti at the Dyckman Street subway station in Inwood.

    The graffiti appears to show an Egyptian Eye of Horus next to “ISIS,” the acronym for the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, known for its soft-target attacks on places like transit hubs. Isis is also the name of an Egyptian goddess. 

    A man who contacted NBC 4 New York said that an MTA worker he talked to was asked not to remove the graffiti as it was part of a police investigation.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York
    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us