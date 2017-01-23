Police are investigating graffiti that says “ISIS” in an Upper Manhattan subway station.

The NYPD confirmed that it is aware of the graffiti at the Dyckman Street subway station in Inwood.

The graffiti appears to show an Egyptian Eye of Horus next to “ISIS,” the acronym for the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, known for its soft-target attacks on places like transit hubs. Isis is also the name of an Egyptian goddess.

A man who contacted NBC 4 New York said that an MTA worker he talked to was asked not to remove the graffiti as it was part of a police investigation.