Police Descend on Shooting Near Brooklyn College; No Injuries | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Descend on Shooting Near Brooklyn College; No Injuries

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police descended on streets near Brooklyn College on Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired near the campus.

    The shooting took place a couple of blocks away from the campus, and it didn’t appear students were in danger at any point. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Gabriel Gall

    Gunfire broke out a couple of blocks north of Brooklyn College shortly after 4 p.m., according to police.

    There were no reports of injuries. 

    It appeared that one, possibly two, suspects had been taken into custody after a brief chase. One gun was recovered, police said.

    There was crime scene tape and heavy police activity near Farragut Road, which was closed between East 26th Street and Flatbush Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us