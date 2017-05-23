Police descended on streets near Brooklyn College on Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired near the campus.

The shooting took place a couple of blocks away from the campus, and it didn’t appear students were in danger at any point.

Gunfire broke out a couple of blocks north of Brooklyn College shortly after 4 p.m., according to police.

There were no reports of injuries.



It appeared that one, possibly two, suspects had been taken into custody after a brief chase. One gun was recovered, police said.

There was crime scene tape and heavy police activity near Farragut Road, which was closed between East 26th Street and Flatbush Avenue around 4:30 p.m.