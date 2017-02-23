Pets live a life of luxury at the new animal lounge.

The four-legged friends of travelers heading to or from New York can now get a spa-like treatment at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The airport has opened a new animal lounge called ARK that provides pre- and post-travel animal care and veterinary services for pets, birds, exotic animals and more.

Pets can go for a walk on ARK's outdoor lawn.



Travelers simply drop off their pet at the facility and the staff will take the animal on a pre-flight walk and then bring them to the terminal at departure time.

The staff also gives pets a bath, a meal and even a stroll on a lawn before they’re whisked away in ARK-branded transport vehicles.

The ARK is located in Cargo Area D and provides 24/7 access to and from the climate-controlled facility, which can handle everything from everyday pets like dogs to horses and livestock.

