New York City has once again made the list of the most bed bug infested cities in the nation, according to a new report.

The city’s five boroughs were the fourth busiest place for bed bugs after Baltimore, Washington, and Chicago, Orkin said.

It was the first time that Baltimore made the top five since Orkin started compiling the list six years ago. The city moved nine spots to claim number one. Chicago took the top spot last year.

Orkin's said its list is based on bed bug data from the metro areas where the company performed the most residential and commercial treatments from Dec. 1, 2015 to Nov. 30, 2016.

On a positive note, New York hasn’t gotten any worse since last year's ranking, when it was also in the number four spot. That being said, the city was at position 18 on the list just a couple of years ago — evidence that the blood-sucking critters continue to help make New York “the city that never sleeps.”

Here are the top 25 cities this year:

1. Baltimore (+9)

2. Washington, D.C. (+1)

3. Chicago (-2)

4. New York

5. Columbus, Ohio

6. Los Angeles (-4)

7. Detroit

8. Cincinnati

9. Philadelphia (-3)

10. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (+4)

11. Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2)

12. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-1)

13. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-1)

14. Indianapolis (+1)

15. Dallas-Ft. Worth (-2)

16. Atlanta (+3)

17. Houston

18. Buffalo, N.Y. (+2)

19. Charlotte, N.C. (-3)

20. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+10)

21. Knoxville, Tenn. (+3)

22. Denver (-4)

23. Nashville, Tenn. (-1)

24. Pittsburgh (+5)

25. Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C. (-4)