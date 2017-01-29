Police Search for Gunman in Shooting That Injured 2 at Bronx Nightclub | NBC New York
Police Search for Gunman in Shooting That Injured 2 at Bronx Nightclub

    Shots rang out at a nightclub in the Bronx on Saturday morning and the NYPD is searching for the suspected shooter. 

    Police released images late Sunday of the man they’re looking for. They say he opened fire in the Blu Lounge on Webster Avenue in Mt. Hope around 3 a.m. A 21-year-old man was hit in the torso and injured.

    After firing in the club, police say the man walked outside and opened fire again, striking a woman in the leg.

    The man was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital and the woman was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital. The severity of their injuries weren’t immediately known.

    Published at 2:39 AM EST on Jan 30, 2017 | Updated at 2:40 AM EST on Jan 30, 2017

