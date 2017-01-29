What to Know The NYPD said its officers are safeguarding houses of worship

The move comes in response to a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec on Sunday

The NYPD said it is monitoring the situation in Canada

The NYPD is stepping up patrols at mosques and other houses of worship in the city following the fatal shooting of five people at a mosque in Canada.

The agency issued a statement Sunday night saying Critical Response Command personnel have been "assigned to extended tour coverage" at certain mosques.

The department says it's monitoring the situation in Quebec City.

The president of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre says five people were killed in the Sunday night shooting. Quebec City police say two suspects have been arrested.

On Twitter Sunday night, Mayor de Blasio tweeted: "To my fellow New Yorkers who are Muslim: New York City will protect you. The NYPD will protect you. We will fight all hatred and bias."