Spectacular Holiday Decorations in NYC Neighborhoods

Americans hold no restraints during the holiday season, specifically those in New York City neighborhoods. From glowing lawn decorations to robotic toy soldiers and lights that line the house, a handful of New Yorkers go above and beyond this time of year. A whopping 25.9 million real Christmas trees were sold in 2015 (12.5 million fake trees were sold), according to the National Christmas Tree Association. With an average of $50 bucks a pop for a fresh tree, Americans spent over 1 billion on evergreens last year. And that's just for the tree. What about the lights that line it? The star that tops it? The train that rides beneath it? Then come decorations for the rest of the house – more lights, nutcrackers, inflatable Santas. One thing is for sure, electric bills must be out of control for these revelers. If you get the chance to take a tour of some of the neighborhoods listed, you won't be disappointed. Otherwise, take your virtual tour here.