The mother of Eric Garner was among nearly a dozen people arrested outside Trump Tower on Tuesday night.

Gwen Carr and a group of about 30 people organized by the National Action Network, a civil rights organization, came out to protest President Donald Trump’s executive orders, cabinet picks and pick for Supreme Court justice.

“He's not representing all of the people and it's a public office, and you can't really have a public office and run it for your own self-profit. It's a public office for all of the people and he needs to represent all of the people,” said Kim Kahn of Greenwich Village.

The protest lasted about an hour outside Trump Tower, where the president has a penthouse and office. Protesters marched along the sidewalk and in the street, holding signs like “Indivisible” and “A man of quality will never fear equality.”

Police arrested 11 protesters for allegedly blocking traffic along busy Fifth Avenue. Some of them were seen handcuffed as they were led into a police bus.

Carr was a subway operator before the death of her son. She has since devoted her time to civil rights activism.

Garner, 43, died on July 17, 2014 after being put in a chokehold on a Staten Island street corner by an NYPD officer after he was stopped for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. The chokehold was captured on video, which showed him calling out "I can't breathe" as he was held down.

Garner's dying words became a rallying cry at protests nationwide over police killings of black men amid a nationwide debate over police use of force.