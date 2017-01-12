A water main break flooded a stretch of roadway and nearby buildings in Queens on Thursday morning, city officials said.

Water was flowing down 60th Avenue in Corona as crews tried to control the deluge. Apartment buildings and cars were also flooded and streets were damaged and caked with mud.

The avenue was closed from 99th Street to Calloway Street because of the flooding, OEM said.

The Office of Emergency Management said residents called to report flooding in basements and in the street just after 12:30 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded, including the FDNY, ConEd, National Grid and the Department of Environmental Protection.

The electricity was shut off at some buildings, including an apartment high rise, as crews worked. It was unclear how long it would take them to fix the broken main or when electricity would be restored.