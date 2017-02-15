Manhunt Follows Police-Involved Shooting in Stairwell of Queens Housing Project | NBC New York
Manhunt Follows Police-Involved Shooting in Stairwell of Queens Housing Project

By Ray Villeda

    An NYPD sergeant opened fire in Queens Wednesday night as officers confronted three alleged drug dealers in a stairwell. No one was injured, but two of the suspects escaped and a police manhunt was still underway just before midnight. Ray Villeda reports. 

    What to Know

    • Two officers were responding to reports of drug dealing in a stairwell of the South Jamaica Houses when they confronted three men

    • An NYPD sergeant opened fire but no one was hit; one man was taken into custody

    • Two of the alleged dealers escaped and police were searching for them Wednesday night

    Police swarmed the South Jamaica Houses in Queens on Wednesday night to search for two of three men who confronted the officers as they responded to a call about drug dealing in a stairwell, police said.

    An NYPD sergeant and an officer were approaching the three alleged drug dealers at 159th Street and South Road around 8 p.m. when at least one of the men turned toward the officers with a gun in hand, police said. The sergeant fired one shot, but no one was struck.

    One man was taken into custody and two imitation firearms were recovered, but two of the men ran off into the building, leading to a heavy police presence as the NYPD searched for them. They had still not been found shortly before midnight.

    The officer and sergeant were taken to an area hospital for ringing in their ears. No injuries were reported. 

    Police continued to comb for evidence as the search for the men continued. 

