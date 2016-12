A man wearing construction gear tried to rob a bank in Astoria this week, police said.

The man walked into the Sussex County Bank on Astoria Boulevard with a firearm Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the gun-wielding robber was wearing a reflective vest, hard hat and dust mask as he demanded cash.

He ultimately got away empty-handed and took off down 27th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.