A man yelling anti-gay slurs stabbed two people in Bed-Stuy over the weekend, police say.

A man stabbed two men while yelling anti-gay slurs at a Brooklyn restaurant over the weekend, authorities said.

The 20-something-year-old suspect was inside a Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy early Sunday morning when he walked up and flashed some sort of "cutting instrument" at the man, police said.

He then stabbed the victim in the face while shouting anti-gay slurs.

Police said he continued his rampage, stabbing the second man in his stomach and shoulder with the same weapon, while continuing to make anti-gay remarks.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals, where they were treated and released.