A man with a gun robbed a Bronx deli of a single cigarette, police say.

The man was at the deli on East Tremont Avenue in the Mt. Hope neighborhood last week when he got into an argument with a couple of other customers.

The quarrel started as a war of words but escalated into a physical fight that spilled out onto the street, according to police.

After brawling with customers outside for awhile, the man went back inside the deli brandishing a black and silver firearm.

Police said the man approached a cashier at the store, gun in hand, and demanded a single cigarette.

Video shows the cashier’s hand emerging from behind a register and handing over a cigarette. The man takes it and heads out of the store.

No one inside the deli was reported injured. It’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the fight outside.