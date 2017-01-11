Police: Man With Gun Robs Bronx Deli of Single Cigarette | NBC New York
Police: Man With Gun Robs Bronx Deli of Single Cigarette

    A man with a gun robbed a Bronx deli of a single cigarette, police say.

    The man was at the deli on East Tremont Avenue in the Mt. Hope neighborhood last week when he got into an argument with a couple of other customers.

    The quarrel started as a war of words but escalated into a physical fight that spilled out onto the street, according to police.

    After brawling with customers outside for awhile, the man went back inside the deli brandishing a black and silver firearm.

    Police said the man approached a cashier at the store, gun in hand, and demanded a single cigarette.

    Video shows the cashier’s hand emerging from behind a register and handing over a cigarette. The man takes it and heads out of the store.

    No one inside the deli was reported injured. It’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the fight outside.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

