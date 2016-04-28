Man With Autism Found After Prospect Park Disappearance: NYPD | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Man With Autism Found After Prospect Park Disappearance: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP / Provided by the NYPD
    Michael Yam, inset, was last seen after going to Prospect Park

    A Brooklyn man with autism went missing briefly while on a group trip to Prospect Park, authorities said.

    Michael Yam, 24, was found safe at Henry and Middagh streets in Brooklyn Heights at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD. He was taken to Methodist Hospital for observation.

    Yam was on a field trip to Prospect Park with his group home and disappeared near the LeFrak Center at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

    A group home worker went back to a van and discovered that Yam was not with the rest of the group.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Harbor patrols and K-9 units searched the park and scuba teams were set to comb the Prospect Park Lake Thursday morning.

    Yam didn't have a history of running away or wandering off, police said.

    Published at 4:43 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 9:36 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices