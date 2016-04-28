Man With Autism Found After Prospect Park Disappearance: NYPD

A Brooklyn man with autism went missing briefly while on a group trip to Prospect Park, authorities said.
Michael Yam, 24, was found safe at Henry and Middagh streets in Brooklyn Heights at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD. He was taken to Methodist Hospital for observation.
Yam was on a field trip to Prospect Park with his group home and disappeared near the LeFrak Center at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
A group home worker went back to a van and discovered that Yam was not with the rest of the group.
Harbor patrols and K-9 units searched the park and scuba teams were set to comb the Prospect Park Lake Thursday morning.
Yam didn't have a history of running away or wandering off, police said.
Published at 4:43 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 9:36 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016