Man With Knives Randomly Stabs Stranger at Bronx Deli: NYPD

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    A man walked into a Bronx deli and pulled out large knives before attacking a customer at random, police said.

    The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect Monday, about a week after the early morning attack at the New Way Deli & Lottery last Tuesday. 

    The surveillance video shows a man in a black jacket and red cap walking into the Kingsbridge Road deli and placing a hunting knife on the counter. He then pulls out a second knife before pointing at a clerk with his finger and stabbing the knife into a counter.

    At some point the suspect attacked an 18-year-old man who was at the store. Police said the attack appears to be random; the two men did not know each other and were not arguing before the attack. 

    The victim suffered a laceration to his shoulder and was treated at an area hospital.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

