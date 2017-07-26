A man was killed after he was hit by a tour bus in East Harlem on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 39-year-old man was crossing Second Avenue at East 99th Street shortly before 5 p.m. when he was hit by the Academy bus.

Police said he was pinned by the bus and went into cardiac arrest. He later died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Second Avenue was completely closed down at East 100th Street. Huge delays of bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched 15 blocks down Second Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.



The tour bus remained on scene and the driver was being questioned by police. Children were apparently aboard the bus at the time.

In a statement, Academy Bus spokesperson Ben Martin said the company "is aware of the incident and is working closely with local law enforcement officials investigating what occured this afternoon."