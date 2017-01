Police were searching for the person who slashed a man at an Upper West Side subway station on Sunday night. (Published 41 minutes ago)

A man was slashed at a subway station on the Upper West Side Sunday night, police said.

The slashing followed some sort of dispute at the 1, 2, 3 line subway station at West 72nd Street.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Mount Sinai Roosevelt. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

No one else was reported injured.