Crime scene tape blocked off the corner deli.

A man was shot and killed outside of a corner grocer in Harlem on Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

Police gathered around a pool of blood as they investigated the shooting at 218 St. Nicholas Ave. Crime tape surrounded the grocer as detectives examined the scene.

Gunfire rang out at the location around 8 p.m. and emergency responders rushed the injured man to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police were investigating outside the deli on St. Nicholas Avenue Wednesday night.



An investigation is ongoing and police said they had no suspects Wednesday night.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately known.