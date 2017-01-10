A man got stuck in a kitchen vent in a Manhattan apartment building late Monday night, police said.

Rescuers found the 30-year-old man in the vent after someone dialed 911 around midnight for help getting him out.

Police said the man had only lived in the East 26th Street apartment building in Kips Bay for a couple of weeks.

He had been out on a veranda talking with other residents but decided not to take the stairs. Police said he “took another point of egress” — the vent — instead. At some point he became stuck.

The man was successfully removed from the vent and taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.