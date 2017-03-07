A MTA bus driver was arrested after the bus he was driving pinned an older woman in the East Village on Monday night, police said.

The driver, 41-year-old Eduard Khanimov, was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Police said Khanimov was behind the wheel of an MTA bus when he made a right-hand turn and collided with a 61-year-old woman who was in a crosswalk near Houston Street and Avenue D around 9 p.m.

The woman's left leg became trapped before emergency personnel freed her, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition with a broken leg.

Khanimov was also transported to the hospital prior to being charged by police.