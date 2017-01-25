New York City Council on Thursday passed a bill that will make store owners charge customers 5 cents for plastic bags. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Thursday, May 5, 2016)

What to Know NYC officials wrote to top lawmakers and Gov. Cuomo asking them to oppose state legislation that would repeal the city's upcoming bag fee

Last week the state Senate voted 42-18 to stop the bag fee from going into effect on Feb. 15

Opponents of the fee say the charge amounts to a regressive tax; those in support of the fee say bags are an environmental hazard

Mayors, city council members and other local officials from around New York state are urging lawmakers not to overrule New York City's fee on plastic bags.

In a letter Wednesday, more than 50 local leaders wrote to top lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to oppose state legislation that would block the fee.

The officials argue that cities around the state, nation and world are using bag fees to reduce litter and say the state shouldn't interfere with a local decision.

Starting on Feb. 15., retail stores in New York City will impose a fee of 5 cents or more on single-use plastic shopping bags. Retailers will keep the revenue from the fee.

Legislation to block New York City's bag fee passed the state Senate 42-18 last week and is now pending in the Assembly. It also needs the approval of Gov. Cuomo.

