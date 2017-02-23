Police say a tenant was stabbed to death in front of his young son. His landlord has been arrested. Katherine Creag reports.

A New York City landlord was charged with murder after police say he stabbed a tenant to death over unpaid rent.

Family friends say the tenant was killed in front of his 12-year-old son in the Bronx Wednesday night.

Officers found 44-year-old Zakir Khan with multiple wounds to the torso in front of 1001 Logan Ave. in Throgs Neck at about 6:30 p.m., according to police. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources say Khan was a tenant who had been living in an apartment inside the landlord's home for the last nine months, promising to buy the place but not paying the rent.

When the landlord, identified by police as 51-year-old Taha Mahran, confronted him about it, the two got into an argument, and Mahran allegedly began stabbing Khan in front of his 12-year-old son, according to a family friend of the victim.

The friend, who declined to give his name, was in disbelief as he left the house where Khan was stabbed.

"The landlord just came out, and from the car he pulled the gentleman who got killed, and he stabbed him multiple times," he said. "And within two hours, he was gone. It's shocking."

Police arrested Mahran on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Landlord Stabs Tenant to Death in Front of Son: NYPD

A Bronx man was stabbed to death by his angry landlord right in front of his 12-year-old son, police said. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.