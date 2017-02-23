Landlord Stabbed Tenant to Death Over Unpaid Rent: Sources | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Landlord Stabbed Tenant to Death Over Unpaid Rent: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst, Ray Villeda and Katherine Creag

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police say a tenant was stabbed to death in front of his young son. His landlord has been arrested. Katherine Creag reports. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A New York City landlord was charged with murder after police say he stabbed a tenant to death over unpaid rent. 

    Family friends say the tenant was killed in front of his 12-year-old son in the Bronx Wednesday night. 

    Officers found 44-year-old Zakir Khan with multiple wounds to the torso in front of 1001 Logan Ave. in Throgs Neck at about 6:30 p.m., according to police. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

    Law enforcement sources say Khan was a tenant who had been living in an apartment inside the landlord's home for the last nine months, promising to buy the place but not paying the rent.

    Top News Photos: Mass Funeral for Haiti's Overcrowded Prison

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Dieu Nalio Chery/AP

    When the landlord, identified by police as 51-year-old Taha Mahran, confronted him about it, the two got into an argument, and Mahran allegedly began stabbing Khan in front of his 12-year-old son, according to a family friend of the victim.

    The friend, who declined to give his name, was in disbelief as he left the house where Khan was stabbed. 

    "The landlord just came out, and from the car he pulled the gentleman who got killed, and he stabbed him multiple times," he said. "And within two hours, he was gone. It's shocking."

    Police arrested Mahran on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday. 

    Landlord Stabs Tenant to Death in Front of Son: NYPD

    [NY] Landlord Stabs Tenant to Death in Front of Son: NYPD
    A Bronx man was stabbed to death by his angry landlord right in front of his 12-year-old son, police said. Ray Villeda reports.
    (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

    It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us