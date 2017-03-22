A penthouse that used to belong to rocker Jon Bon Jovi is back on the market for a whopping $38 million. The 7,542-square-foot bungalow sits just south of Houston Street amid SoHo’s art galleries and trendy boutiques. Bon Jovi purchased the posh duplex for $24 million back in 2007 and then tried to sell it for $45 million just four years later. It lingered on the market for a few years before Austrian-American businessman Gerhard Andlinger forked over $37.5 million and called it home, according to Curbed. The $38 million asking price will get you all the perks of a penthouse in one of Manhattan’s most desirable neighborhoods: six bedrooms, six bathrooms, walk-in closets, a gym, media room, and skyline views. You can see the full listing with Brown Harris Stevens here.