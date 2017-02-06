What to Know
Hundreds of NYPD officers gathered to remember Officer Bianca Bennett, who died in a car crash last week in the Bronx
Officers linked arms at a vigil outside the 9th precinct station house, where Bennett worked
A police sergeant who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive
The grieving mother of a 27-year-old rookie NYPD officer killed in a car crash last week was comforted by officers during a vigil at a Manhattan station house.
Hundreds of NYPD officers turned out for the vigil Monday night to remember Bianca Bennett and to console her family. They linked arms outside the 9th precinct station house, where Bennett worked, a station house adorned with purple bunting in remembrance.
“It just speaks volumes on how beautiful, not just in the physical, my daughter was,” Yvette Bennett said.
Bianca Bennett was killed in a horrific crash in the Bronx last Wednesday. She was off-duty and a passenger in an SUV driven by another off-duty officer when the vehicle crashed along a City Island road and burst into flames.
Sgt. Randolph Price, 32, was pulled to safety by good Samaritans, but Bennett, just months away from marrying her high school sweetheart, was trapped in the fire.
“I had the privilege of working with Bianca this Christmas, right here, doing the toy giveaway. What a precious, young lady she was,” one speaker said at Monday's vigil.
Yvette Bennett, now left without her beloved daughter, vows to keep Bianca’s NYPD family close to her heart.
“I may have lost my angel in the physical, but we’ve gained all of you,” she said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Meanwhile, Sgt. Price, who was listed in critical condition, is expected to survive.
Funeral arrangements for Bennett are scheduled for Friday.