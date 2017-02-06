NYPD rookie Bianca Bennett was killed when a vehicle she was riding crashed in the Bronx. She was remembered at a vigil Monday night. Checkey Beckford reports.

NYPD Officers Gather to Remember One of Their Own Killed in Fiery Crash

What to Know Hundreds of NYPD officers gathered to remember Officer Bianca Bennett, who died in a car crash last week in the Bronx

Officers linked arms at a vigil outside the 9th precinct station house, where Bennett worked

A police sergeant who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive

The grieving mother of a 27-year-old rookie NYPD officer killed in a car crash last week was comforted by officers during a vigil at a Manhattan station house.

Hundreds of NYPD officers turned out for the vigil Monday night to remember Bianca Bennett and to console her family. They linked arms outside the 9th precinct station house, where Bennett worked, a station house adorned with purple bunting in remembrance.

Yvette Bennett, the mother of 27-year-old Bianca Bennett (inset), is comforted by an NYPD officer at the 9th precinct station house Monday night.



“It just speaks volumes on how beautiful, not just in the physical, my daughter was,” Yvette Bennett said.

Bianca Bennett was killed in a horrific crash in the Bronx last Wednesday. She was off-duty and a passenger in an SUV driven by another off-duty officer when the vehicle crashed along a City Island road and burst into flames.

1 Cop Killed, Another Rescued as Flames Erupt After Crash

Two off-duty officers crash their cars in the Bronx, but only one would make it out alive. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

Sgt. Randolph Price, 32, was pulled to safety by good Samaritans, but Bennett, just months away from marrying her high school sweetheart, was trapped in the fire.

“I had the privilege of working with Bianca this Christmas, right here, doing the toy giveaway. What a precious, young lady she was,” one speaker said at Monday's vigil.

Off-Duty Officers Rescue Man From Deadly Bronx Crash

A man was rescued by two off-duty officers Wednesday night after the car he was in crashed and burst into flames. The woman behind the wheel of the vehicle died in the fiery wreckage, police said. Witnesses described the scene as traumatizing. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

Yvette Bennett, now left without her beloved daughter, vows to keep Bianca’s NYPD family close to her heart.

“I may have lost my angel in the physical, but we’ve gained all of you,” she said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Meanwhile, Sgt. Price, who was listed in critical condition, is expected to survive.

Funeral arrangements for Bennett are scheduled for Friday.