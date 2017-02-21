Man in Critical Condition After Group Gangs up on Him in Brooklyn Fight: NYPD | NBC New York
    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017)

    A man was left fighting for his life after a fight erupted on a Brooklyn street and he was attacked by a group of people, police said.

    It’s unclear what sparked the fight at Stone and Belmont avenues in Brownsville on Monday night, but video shows a group of people surrounding and attacking the man in the middle of the intersection.

    Police said the 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object as the group attacked from every direction. 

    Moments later, the group took off and the man was left bloodied on the pavement.

    Emergency responders rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

    Police said the man did not know his attackers.

    Published at 2:55 AM EST on Feb 22, 2017 | Updated at 2:57 AM EST on Feb 22, 2017

