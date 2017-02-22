A grandmother who was punched outside a deli in Queens four months ago died this week, police said. The man accused of punching her was arrested a couple of weeks after the incident. Police said her death is a homicide.

The 69-year-old grandmother who was sucker punched at random outside of a Queens deli last fall has died.

Police said the woman died Saturday, about four months after she was allegedly punched by 29-year-old Richard Springer outside King Deli on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.

The NYPD has reclassified the incident as a homicide in the wake of her death.

Springer was arrested on robbery and assault charges about two weeks after the Oct. 18 attack.

Surveillance video from the deli shows a man punching the woman in the face outside the deli. The power of the blow knocks her out cold and sends her tumbling to the ground.

The woman suffered cuts and swelling on her face and head — injuries that police described as serious at the time.

After punching the woman, authorities said the man took off with a stolen can of beer.

Authorities said that before the attack, Springer allegedly got into a fight with a worker at the deli and stormed out in a rage.

Attorney information for Springer wasn't immediately available.