A tractor-trailer flipped in Fort Lee, leading to westbound delays on the George Washington Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Seven or more miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched to the Cross Bronx Expressway an hour after the tractor-trailer overturned, and delays were approaching an hour.

The truck was carrying junked cars when it rolled over on the southbound side of I-95 around 4 p.m., closing the express lanes at the Route 4 split on the New Jersey side of the bridge.

The driver of the truck apparently lost control before the accident. He suffered minor injuries, New Jersey State Police said.

Cars from the truck were scattered on the northbound and southbound side of I-95. An extensive cleanup effort was underway to get the cars and truck removed.

Drivers were being rerouted to local roads in Fort Lee and Route 4 south.