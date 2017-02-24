What to Know Video shows flames erupting out of an apartment window in the Bronx late Thursday night

Firefighters found a 78-year-old woman unconscious in the apartment

Police said the woman was suffering from smoke inhalation and later died at an area hospital

A 78-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a Morris Heights apartment fire Thursday night died at a hospital, police said.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a third floor window of a six-story building on Andrews Avenue shortly before midnight as firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze.

Video on social media shows flames pouring from the window as firefighters extend a ladder and residents watch on.

The 78-year-old woman was found in her bedroom unconscious and suffering from smoke inhalation, police said. She was rushed to St. Barnabas in serious condition but later died at the hospital.

Police have not identified the woman, but said she lived alone in the apartment.

The fire was brought under control at about 1:45 a.m.

Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.