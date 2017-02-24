Flames Fly From Apartment Window in Deadly Bronx Fire: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Flames Fly From Apartment Window in Deadly Bronx Fire: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Credit: Raul Galvez.

    (Published 27 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Video shows flames erupting out of an apartment window in the Bronx late Thursday night

    • Firefighters found a 78-year-old woman unconscious in the apartment

    • Police said the woman was suffering from smoke inhalation and later died at an area hospital

    A 78-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a Morris Heights apartment fire Thursday night died at a hospital, police said.

    Flames could be seen shooting out of a third floor window of a six-story building on Andrews Avenue shortly before midnight as firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze.  

    Video on social media shows flames pouring from the window as firefighters extend a ladder and residents watch on. 

    The 78-year-old woman was found in her bedroom unconscious and suffering from smoke inhalation, police said. She was rushed to St. Barnabas in serious condition but later died at the hospital. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Police have not identified the woman, but said she lived alone in the apartment. 

    The fire was brought under control at about 1:45 a.m.

    Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze. 

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us