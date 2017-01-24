About 100 people were forced from their Brooklyn apartment building after a fire broke out and spread to multiple floors, fire officials said.

The fire started on the sixth floor of 35 Winthrop St. in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens neighborhood sometime before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents fled as the fire quickly spread to the roof of the building. Dozens of firefighters were at the scene and fire hoses zigzagged across surrounding streets.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officials said that the fire was under control and that no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.