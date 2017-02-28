Police were investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman as "suspicious" after she was found with head trauma at her Brooklyn home. Katherine Creag reports.

What to Know Edna Pierre-Jacques, 78, was found dead in her East Flatbush home on Monday night

Sources said her daughter and granddaughter found her and that her husband was home at the time

All three family members were being questioned at an NYPD stationhouse Tuesday morning

Family members of a Brooklyn woman found dead in her home were being questioned at an NYPD stationhouse, sources told NBC 4 New York.

Edna Pierre-Jacques, 78, was pronounced dead at her East Flatbush home around 10 p.m. Monday after her daughter and granddaughter discovered her unconscious there, sources said.

The husband of Pierre-Jacques was at the Troy Avenue home when the two women made the grisly discovery, and all three were being questioned at the 67th precinct stationhouse Tuesday morning, according to sources.

Sources said officers found Pierre-Jacques with trauma to her head and that her death was suspicious — though they stressed that the cause of the injury or injuries was not yet known.

“Whether it be consistent with a fall or being beaten, it’s just unclear now,” a source said.

Police said a medical examiner will determine what led to the woman’s death.

It wasn't immediately known if police had been called to the home in the past.