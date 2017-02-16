Family members of some of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks will protest President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning people from seven countries.

The families said the executive order, which is titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” makes immediate reference to the attacks to justify the ban on refugees and other people arriving from the Muslim-majority countries.

“We will not tolerate President Trump’s use of 9/11 to defend his deplorable anti-American political agenda,” the families said in a release. They said that it was an “outrage” that refugees who have been vetted and approved “now face grave danger and an uncertain future.”

The families planned to rally at “The Sphere” in Battery Park at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Trump signed the executive order on Jan. 27, however it was struck down by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

After the federal court rejected the immigration ban, Trump emphatically tweeted “SEE YOU IN COURT!” and his administration vowed that it would re-appeal the block and either revise its original executive order or write a new one from scratch.