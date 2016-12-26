Evergreen Diner to Close After 25 Years as Midtown Mainstay

A popular midtown diner plans to close its doors at the end of December. The owner of the Evergreen Diner said that its building was sold and the restaurant's lease was not renewed. (Published 5 hours ago)

A well-known midtown diner will close its doors at the end of the month after decades in business, the owner said.

The entire staff of the Evergreen Diner will get together on Saturday for one last meal at the West 47th Street restaurant.

Co-owner Ilias Argenas said that the building was sold and his diner's lease was not renewed.

A sign outside the diner reads: "On Dec. 31, 2016 we will go dark."

Evergreen has become a mainstay of the neighborhood after 25 years in business, with signed photos of famous patrons lining its walls.

"We're all going through a sad situation even though it's the holidays and new year," Argenas said. "You know, 25 years, it's a lifetime."

Argenas said that he would like to open a new diner in the same neighborhood and that he is looking for other locations nearby.