The Empire State Building stayed dark on Tuesday night in remembrance of the victims of the bombing in Manchester. (Published 2 hours ago)

Empire State Building Goes Dark for Manchester

The Empire State Building in New York has gone dark in remembrance of the victims of the suicide bombing in Britain.

A Twitter post says the landmarked building will remain dark Tuesday evening "in deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England."

Monday's attack at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande left 22 people dead, including an 8-year-old girl, and injured 59.

The bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died in the attack.