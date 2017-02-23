What to Know Police believe the woman was smoking and fell asleep

She was pronounced dead at the scene

Five other people were injured, including one seriously

Police say an elderly woman was killed and another person was seriously injured in an Upper West Side high-rise fire that was likely ignited by a cigarette.

The 87-year-old woman was found dead in her fifth-floor apartment at 595 Columbus Ave. early Thursday morning.

The woman had apparently fallen asleep while smoking a cigarette sometime after midnight, police said. The FDNY responded to the fire around 1:15 a.m.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person being treated by paramedics was said to be in serious condition.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to Mount Sinai St Luke's hospital.

Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control shortly before 2 a.m.

The 11-story building provides affordable housing for older adults.