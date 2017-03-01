Duo Brutally Beat and Slash Man, Steal $10: NYPD

A Bronx man was seriously injured when he was beaten and slashed by two men outside his home, a robbery that was caught on camera, police said.

The 35-year-old man had just arrived at his home near Croes and Watson avenues Friday morning when he was approached by the duo.

The men forced the man to the ground and then started punching and kicking him before slashing him on the face multiple times with a sharp object, police said.

The muggers grabbed $10 from the man’s wallet and took off down Croes Avenue on bicycles, according to police.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

A surveillance camera captured part of the robbery, and police said they're looking for two men seen in the video, believed to be in their mid-to-late-30s.

Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.