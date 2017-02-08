Limited Service on All LIRR Branches Except Port Washington

LIRR commuters traveling on every branch except Port Washington face delays and cancellations Wednesday morning due to service disruptions at the transit hub in Jamaica, the MTA said.

The transit agency said that limited westbound service was restored following temporary suspensions on 10 of the 11 LIRR branches, but that delays and possible cancellations would be ongoing during the morning rush.

Port Washington is not affected because trains along the branch don't run through Jamaica. All other branches run through the hub and commuters along those lines should prepare ahead.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.

The MTA said a non-passenger train derailed at the station Wednesday morning and crews are working to get service up and running.

There were however conflicting reports about what caused the suspenions, as the MTA website said that a stalled equipment train and power issues were to blame.