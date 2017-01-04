New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, is escorted by New York City Police Department Chief of Department James P. O'Neill, into the emergency wing at Lincoln Hospital Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, after two New York City Police officers were shot in a public housing project in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York City recorded the smallest number of shootings and the fewest overall crimes of the modern era in 2016, the NYPD reported on Wednesday.

There were 998 shootings in the city last year, the police said, a 12 percent decline over the year prior and the first time ever the number dropped below 1,000.

In total, police recorded 101,606 crimes last year, down just over 4 percent and the fewest since the CompStat crime-tracking system was launched more than 20 years ago.

Murders also fell 5 percent and rapes declined 1 percent in 2016, the NYPD said. In fact, every major category of crime declined year over year, except for felonious assaults, which rose about 2 percent.

Crime fell 3.5 percent in the Transit Bureau but rose 2.4 percent in the Housing Bureau.