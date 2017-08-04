NYC Church: Jesus Walks on Water to Avoid the Subway - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Train Pain

Train Pain

Everything you need to know about this summer's Penn Station repairs

NYC Church: Jesus Walks on Water to Avoid the Subway

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYC Church: Jesus Walks on Water to Avoid the Subway
    Evan Unger/Twitter
    The sign outside Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church on East 22nd Street lambastes the city's aging subway.

    The beleaguered subway system has been admonished by a Manhattan church.

    A sign saying even Jesus Christ tries to dodge the subway’s woes was put up by Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Gramercy.

    The sign reads: “Jesus walked on water so he wouldn’t have to take the subway.”


    A photo of the sign on East 22nd Street was posted to Twitter by Evan Unger, who wrote, “You know the #mta and #NYC #subway issues are getting bad when churches throw shade.”

    While Gov. Cuomo predicted a "summer of hell" for NJ Transit and Long Island Rail Road workers amid Amtrak's months-long overhaul of Penn Station, city subway riders have thus far been subjected to a worse predicament. The 112-year-old system has been plagued by a series of signal problems, mechanical breakdowns and now possibly two derailments in the last few months.


    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us