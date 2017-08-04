The sign outside Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church on East 22nd Street lambastes the city's aging subway.

A sign saying even Jesus Christ tries to dodge the subway’s woes was put up by Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Gramercy.

The sign reads: “Jesus walked on water so he wouldn’t have to take the subway.”





A photo of the sign on East 22nd Street was posted to Twitter by Evan Unger, who wrote, “You know the #mta and #NYC #subway issues are getting bad when churches throw shade.”

While Gov. Cuomo predicted a "summer of hell" for NJ Transit and Long Island Rail Road workers amid Amtrak's months-long overhaul of Penn Station, city subway riders have thus far been subjected to a worse predicament. The 112-year-old system has been plagued by a series of signal problems, mechanical breakdowns and now possibly two derailments in the last few months.