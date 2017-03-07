Canadian Tourist Beaten Robbed in Chelsea Hotel Room: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Canadian Tourist Beaten Robbed in Chelsea Hotel Room: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two thieves got away with thousands of dollars in cash after beating and robbing a Canadian tourist in his Manhattan hotel room, police said.

    The tourist apparently made friends with his assailants and the three of them planned to smoke marijuana in a room at the Hotel 309 on West 14th Street, according to police.

    But when the victim’s new friends arrived at his hotel room around 3 a.m. Tuesday, weed wasn’t on their mind. Instead, police say the two men beat the tourist and stole $10,000 in cash from his room.

    The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Neil Giardino

    Police haven’t released a description of the suspects.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us