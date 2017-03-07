Two thieves got away with thousands of dollars in cash after beating and robbing a Canadian tourist in his Manhattan hotel room, police said.

The tourist apparently made friends with his assailants and the three of them planned to smoke marijuana in a room at the Hotel 309 on West 14th Street, according to police.

But when the victim’s new friends arrived at his hotel room around 3 a.m. Tuesday, weed wasn’t on their mind. Instead, police say the two men beat the tourist and stole $10,000 in cash from his room.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police haven’t released a description of the suspects.