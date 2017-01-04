The Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel has ditched its toll booths as the MTA continues its switch-over to cashless tunnels and bridges.

Starting early Wednesday morning, all drivers who travel the Battery Tunnel will cruise seamlessly between the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Drivers who have an E-ZPass can travel past the tolls as they always have. Those without E-ZPass will be identified through license plate readers attached to overhead structures called gantries and then sent a bill.

Tolls are processed on the Manhattan side of the tunnel. Drivers should travel through the Brooklyn toll plaza without stopping, the MTA said.

The move should help traffic congestion on the Battery Tunnel, officially known as the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, which connects lower Manhattan to Red Hook.

The MTA unveiled cashless tolling at the Henry Hudson Bridge in December. On Jan. 10, the Queens Midtown Tunnel will follow suit.

Later this year, the Triborough, Rockaways, Verrazano-Narrows, Throgs Neck and Bronx-Whitestone bridges will join the others later this year.