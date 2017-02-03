This pizza from Vero has vodka in it.

Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like pizza and booze.

Now you can consume both at once, thanks to this New York City Restaurant.

Vero has created what they are calling the "world's only 100 Proof Pizza."

It is pretty much what it sounds like.

The pizza is made with a vodka-infused crust and tomato sauce.

The alcohol-infused pies will be prepared two ways. One pie will feature blue vodka for New England Patriots fans while the other pie will feature peach vodka for Atlanta Falcons fans.

"People love to drink. They love pizza and they love vodka, so we came up with the idea to combine it" Sammy Musovic, co-creator of the recipe and owner of Vero said.

Six out of 10 people choose pizza as their game day food of choice, according to the National Restaurant Association and Nielsen says Americans are expected to spend $141 million on vodka alone this Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday is the only opportunity to taste the boozy pies. All reservation times are almost booked, so reserve a spot before the big game.

They will also be available for both pickup and delivery by calling 212-452-3354.