Both the otter and the bats belong to species that are considered threatened by habitat loss

    The Bronx zoo has a few new additions: an Asian small-clawed otter pup and a colony of endangered Rodrigues fruit bats. Both the otter and the bats belong to species that are considered threatened by habitat loss. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

    An adorable otter pup and endangered fruit bats are the newest additions to a New York City zoo.

    The Bronx Zoo announced this week that an Asian small-clawed otter pup and a colony of Rodrigues fruit bats are now in JungleWorld, an exhibit that highlights Asian jungle habitats.

    Both the otter and the bats belong to species that are considered threatened by habitat loss.

    The bats, which are also known as Rodrigues flying foxes, are considered “critically endangered.” They’re only found on the island of Rodrigues in the western Indian Ocean.

    Just across from the bats at JungleWorld is an otter pup that was born to a pair of Asian small-clawed otters this spring.

    Asian small-clawed otters live in a range of Southeast Asian that spans India, the Philippines, Taiwan and parts of southern China. But the species is now classified as “vulnerable” because of habitat loss and exploitation.

    BronxZoo.com has more info on the JungleWorld exhibit. 

    Published at 2:51 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 6:15 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016

