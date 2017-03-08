Police are looking for the suspect pictured (above left) in connection with the attack earlier this week.

Police arrested the young woman who allegedly attacked a 71-year-old woman with her own cane in the new Second Avenue subway station at 86th Street earlier this week, authorities say.

Breonna Turk, 24, was arrested Wednesday on assault charges.

Police say Turk had her daughter with her as the two waited for the elevator alongside the 71-year-old victim shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

The child apparently pushed a bit to get onto the lift when it came, and once they were inside the elevator, the victim told Turk she should teach the girl to wait for people to get off before rushing on, authorities said.

Turk then allegedly pushed and punched the victim, at one point grabbing the victim's cane and repeatedly bashing her with it as she was on the ground, according to police.

Turk and her daughter ran off after the elevator reached street level, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.