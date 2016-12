Authorities say a 41-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed to death in front of an apartment building in the Bronx.

Police were responding to an assault around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when they found the victim lying face down and unconscious in the street with two stab wounds to the torso. The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators didn't immediately identify the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright Associated Press