Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found dead in a Queens home on Sunday afternoon.

Efrain Vargas was discovered lifeless with a number of injuries at a home on 91st Street, near 91st Avenue in Woodhaven, around 3:30 p.m.

Emergency responders pronounced Vargas dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine what killed the 24-year-old.

Police said an investigation into his death is ongoing.

